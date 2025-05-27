Home » News » Five Nigerians detained in Libya over alleged theft
May 27, 2025

Five Nigerians detained in Libya over alleged theft

Nigerian arrested in Libya

Authorities in Sabha, Libya, have arrested five Nigerian nationals accused of stealing electrical equipment from a local farm.

The arrests were announced by Migrant Rescue Watch via social media on Monday, May 26, 2025. According to the report, officers from the Al-Qahira Police Department carried out the arrests on Sunday, May 25.

The suspects have been transferred to the public prosecution for further legal proceedings.

The social media post stated: “#Libya 25.05.25 – Al-Qahira Police Dept. (Sabha) arrested 5 #migrants of Nigerian nationality for theft of electrical equipment from a farm. All referred to public prosecution for legal action…”

