Five Nigerians detained in Libya over alleged theft

Authorities in Sabha, Libya, have arrested five Nigerian nationals accused of stealing electrical equipment from a local farm.

The arrests were announced by Migrant Rescue Watch via social media on Monday, May 26, 2025. According to the report, officers from the Al-Qahira Police Department carried out the arrests on Sunday, May 25.

The suspects have been transferred to the public prosecution for further legal proceedings.

The social media post stated: “#Libya 25.05.25 – Al-Qahira Police Dept. (Sabha) arrested 5 #migrants of Nigerian nationality for theft of electrical equipment from a farm. All referred to public prosecution for legal action…”