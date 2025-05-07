Firm deploys AI to aid customer verification processes

By Etop Ekanem

Business organization across Africa now have reasons to smile with the unveiling of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform that aid compliance checks in business operations.

Disclosing through a recent statement, the Chief Executive Officer of PearChek, Victor Falana, said his organization has brought this solution having observed how large organizations like banks, fintechs, and telecoms often deal with slow manual checks that take days, delay business, and frustrate customers.

He noted that regulations around money laundering and fraud prevention are getting stricter, especially when operating in multiple countries. But with this offering, companies can now handle compliance checks with its AI-powered platform.

While many traditional systems are slow and expensive, Falana said PearCheck offers fast and affordable KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYB (Know Your Business) solutions, hereby slash onboarding time by 80 per cent—automate account opening, loan origination, and merchant verification.

The brand’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr.Temitope Michael, further noted that hiring experts and paying for pricey software always adds to business cost. He noted that his organization solves these problems with a web-based platform that works well with existing tools.

He said, “Our product uses cloud tech and AI to reduce false matches by 30% and connects to over 50 national ID databases across Africa, Europe, and Asia. Businesses also save up to 40% on operational costs.”

Concluding, the Chief Finance Officer of the brand, Ade Adelakun stressed that PearCheck, promises 99.99% system uptime, fast support, and flexible payment plans for high-traffic users.