Firm demands N1bn, $50m damages over alleged libelous claims

By Henry Ojelu

GTEXT Homes Limited, a prominent Nigerian real estate company, has threatened legal action against individuals and platforms allegedly responsible for circulating damaging content about them and its founder, Dr. Stephen Akintayo.

The company’s legal counsel, Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, a former National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), in a statement disclosed that GTEXT Homes is seeking one billion naira in damages from each party involved in what it described as a calculated smear campaign.

The company is also pursuing $50 million in damages from a US-based content creator accused of monetizing defamatory content.

Ugwummadu said the series of online publications carried unverified allegations suggesting fraudulent activity linked to Dr. Akintayo and GTEXT Homes, including a widely circulated claim concerning a $15,000 Dubai property transaction. The company described the allegation as false and lacking any legal or factual basis.

He noted that investigations by relevant authorities had cleared the company and its founder of any wrongdoing, adding that neither had they been indicted or convicted in Nigeria or abroad.

“The malicious and unfounded claims have not only sought to tarnish reputations built over the years, but have also caused significant reputational and financial damage,” Ugwummadu said.

The legal representative also addressed an ongoing matter involving a former volunteer sales representative, Kingsley Nwankwo.

According to him, Nwankwo, who had disagreements with the company over unresolved commissions tied to a defaulting client, had taken actions that further exacerbated tensions. He noted that the matter is currently under legal consideration, with Nwankwo in custody pending further proceedings.

Ugwummadu emphasized that the company was not only committed to seeking redress, but also to upholding integrity and ensuring that public discourse, particularly on digital platforms, adheres to ethical standards.

“GTEXT Homes and Akintayo are determined to defend their name against any form of character assassination. The legal steps being taken are aimed at sending a strong signal that public commentary must be responsible and factual,” he said.

He added that the rise of unverified information on social media posed a growing threat to businesses and individuals, stressing that GTEXT Homes’ current stance is a step towards curbing that trend.

“By taking this bold step, the company is not only defending its image but also advocating for greater accountability in public communication,” Ugwummadu said.

GTEXT Homes reiterated its commitment to transparency, excellence and service to its stakeholders, and expressed confidence that the legal process would ultimately vindicate the company and its founder.