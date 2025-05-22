Firefighters avert tanker explosion in Ondo

The Ondo State Fire Service on Thursday averted what could have been a major tanker fire on the Ore flyover in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that a fully loaded tanker with Premium Motor Sprit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, fell off while navigating the flyover bend, spilling its contents across the road.

“We thank God that such an offensive disaster was averted today in Ore. A fully loaded taker that fell off the Ore flyover and spilled its contents could have resulted in a fire outbreak.

“The prompt response and professionalism deployed by the firefighters and other security agencies, averted the disaster,” an eyewitness identified as Thomas told NAN.

Dr Samuel Ibitoye, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to NAN by telephone.

Ibitoye said the incident caused gridlock on the Ore-Benin Expressway, adding that the joint efforts of the FRSC, Police, and other security agencies deployed to the scene cleared the gridlock.