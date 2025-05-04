FG’s reforms will transform Nigeria – Tinubu support group

President Bola Tinubu

…says the North firmly backs the President

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Tinubu National Solidarity Movement (TNSM) has reaffirmed its strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that the federal government’s ongoing reforms are already yielding positive results and will ultimately transform Nigeria.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, TNSM National Chairman, Mohammed Sani Akwashiki, commended the President’s capacity, courage, and commitment to delivering the Renewed Hope agenda within his first two years in office.

Akwashiki also emphasized that the northern region remains firmly supportive of President Tinubu’s vision.

“The North is not against Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What he is doing is positively impacting the lives of ordinary northern Nigerians. Those who criticise him are doing so out of personal interest,” he said.

Describing Tinubu’s rise to power as a “divine intervention,” Akwashiki urged Nigerians to rally behind the President and support his administration’s reform efforts.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past, he pointed to the period from 2015 to 2023 as one marked by significant hardship, particularly for farmers in the North who suffered from banditry and the destruction of farmlands.

“What happened between 2015 and 2023 was a period of agony. To appreciate current progress, we must first acknowledge the difficulties of the past,” he noted.

Addressing recent protests over the removal of fuel subsidies, the TNSM chairman described the policy as a bold and necessary decision. He called on the public to remain patient and continue supporting the administration’s economic agenda.

Akwashiki also urged the National Assembly to accelerate the passage of pending tax reform bills, highlighting the need to correct systemic inequities within Nigeria’s tax structure.

He went on to praise the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his efforts in driving visible infrastructure development in Abuja.

“Even critics must admit that Wike is actively rebuilding the capital city,” Akwashiki stated.

He concluded by encouraging President Tinubu to maintain focus on governance rather than political maneuvering.

“This is the kind of leadership Nigeria needs — someone bold enough to make tough decisions and determined to reposition the nation. This is a time for service delivery, not politicking or coalition-building. Let us seize this opportunity to rebuild Nigeria,” he said.