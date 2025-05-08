FG warns fuel stations against cheating

A Lady buying fuel from roadside along Psychiatric road, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt to avoid long queque at fuel stations. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPR) has urged filling stations to follow regulations and avoid shortchanging customers by under-dispensing fuel.

Godwin Ogbe, NMDPR’s Kogi State Coordinator, gave this warning during the opening of WALVICOLA Oil & Gas on Thursday along Zone Lokoja.

Ogbe praised WALVICOLA for complying with the required standards in setting up the new filling station.

“We do not tolerate filling stations under-dispensing fuel to customers,” Ogbe said during the event.

He urged the public to report any station suspected of under-dispensing fuel, stating that such outlets would be duly sanctioned.

“We have penalised many erring stations across the state already,” he said.

He added that with deregulation, stations can sell based on depot prices but must remain transparent and fair to consumers.

“Any station found cheating will face the full weight of the law.

“Ten litres must mean ten litres. If not, your licence will be suspended, and a heavy fine imposed,” Ogbeh said.

Ogbe said WALVICOLA had secured all required licences and complied with regulatory standards, including calibrated dispensing metres.

He stressed the company’s transparency and encouraged customers to patronise them for reliable service and value.

He also advised other stations to follow WALVICOLA’s example and avoid dishonest practices like fuel under-dispensing.

WALVICOLA Managing Director, Pius Kolawole, said the new station aimed to provide quality fuel at affordable prices.

He said the initiative was part of efforts to address fuel scarcity and high prices in Lokoja.

Kolawole added that the Lokoja branch is the company’s sixth station, showing commitment to wider coverage in Kogi.

He said WALVICOLA plans to open more stations across the state in the near future.

Kogi Commissioner for Environment, Olusegun Joseph, praised the company’s effort to stimulate the state’s economy and create jobs.

He described the investment as timely and aligned with state policies for growth and development.

Joseph reaffirmed the government’s support in creating a business-friendly environment for WALVICOLA and other investors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company gifted N2000 fuel to some motorists and tricyclists, and N1500 to some motorcyclists.