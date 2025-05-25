FG turns back 8 foreigners without visas

Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has disclosed that it turned back eight foreigners last week for attempting to enter Nigeria without valid visas.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known during an interview on TVC News, monitored in Abuja on Sunday night. He emphasized that the Ministry will no longer tolerate the entry of foreigners without proper documentation.

The Minister revealed that he met with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Friday to discuss new enforcement measures concerning the entry and exit of individuals into the country.

He stated: “Just as I told the Airline Operators of Nigeria on Friday, the era of bringing people into Nigeria without visas is over. In the past two weeks, we’ve had multiple cases of people arriving without proper documentation, and that is unacceptable.”

Dr. Tunji-Ojo warned that sanctions would be imposed on airlines that violate immigration protocols by bringing in passengers without valid visas.

“Airlines must take responsibility. You can’t travel to the U.S. or the U.K. without a visa—no airline will carry you. Why should Nigeria be any different? This is not a dumping ground,” he said.

He further stressed that Nigeria would not accept undocumented travelers:

“We’ve already returned several individuals. Last week alone, we turned back more than six, seven, eight people. Airlines that bring them must return them. A visa is the authorization to enter Nigeria. Without it, you will not be allowed in.”

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting national security and upholding immigration laws.