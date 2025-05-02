FG sets targets for new Correctional Service chief

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government on Friday set fresh targets for the newly decorated Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, directing him to lay a solid foundation for broadbased reforms before November 2026.

Speaking after decorating Nwakuche with his new rank in Abuja, Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said despite ongoing reforms in the Service, there are areas requiring critical attention to ensure long-term stability and efficiency of the system.

According to him, the Service must focus on rehabilitation rather than condemnation, adding that all the inmates across Nigeria’s 256 custodial facilities must be seen as people capable of positive change.

The minister said; “The onus is now on you to design and implement strategies for the inmates to add value to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. Do not disappoint Mr President, do not disappoint me, and please ensure that our custodial facilities become centres for correction and not condemnation.

“It will amount to failure on your part if inmates go back to criminality after serving their terms. You must lead from the front with great ideas. Nigeria has taken you to the top; therefore, give back to the country the best you can offer”.

Responding, Mr Nwakuche unveiled some core pillars of focus for the Service which he said align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He listed the areas to include security, decongestion of facilities, infrastructural development, capacity building and staff welfare, inmates’ welfare, management of juvenile offenders and strategic collaboration.

According to him, Correctional reforms cannot be executed in isolation.

“I will continue to foster strong relationships with key agencies and development partners to unlock opportunities for system-wide improvement.

“I have already begun this journey. In fact, between 16th December 2024, when I assumed office in acting capacity, and Wednesday, 30th April 2025, I have met with more than 25 heads of Government Agencies and other critical stakeholders.

“These engagements are already yielding results and will form the basis of stronger institutional partnerships moving forward,” Nwakuche added.