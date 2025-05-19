FG pledges quality, tech-driven teaching in schools

The Federal Government has pledged to ensure quality teaching in Nigerian schools by focusing on creating a conducive learning environment and equipping teachers with the tools needed for improved learning outcomes.

Dr Ronke Soyombo, the newly appointed Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while assuming office.

She stated that the TRCN would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to implement technology-driven, student-centred initiatives aimed at empowering teachers and enhancing classroom delivery.

“The Renewed Hope initiatives of President Bola Tinubu aim to deliver the highest standards of education by harnessing the potential of tech-savvy teachers.

“TRCN will focus on the strategic use of relevant technology to improve learning outcomes, and we will ensure teachers receive the necessary training to effectively manage classrooms,” she said.

Soyombo emphasised that the council would work to include all teachers in its programmes and activities, ensuring no one was left behind.

She added that TRCN would also partner with teacher trade unions and teachers’ service boards across various states to strengthen the teaching profession.

“We will enhance conditions of service for teachers with the goal of achieving quality service delivery,” she assured.