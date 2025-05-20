FG launches new citizenship, business processing digital platform

Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

ABUJA—THE Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of a new online citizenship and business management platform.

The Ministry, in a statement by its Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, explained the digital platform is designed to streamline the application and processing of citizenship and business-related services.

Ajani said this would help to ensure faster turnaround times and improved user experience.

She explained that the initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing reforms aimed at promoting transparency, enhancing operational efficiency, and significantly improving service delivery to the public.

The statement reads: “Members of the public, corporate entities, and other stakeholders are expected to access the platform through the following official channels: Ministry of Interior Website: interior.gov.ng; Direct Portal Access: candb.interior.gov.ng; They could also contact [email protected] for support or inquiries.

“The Ministry of Interior remains committed to establishing a more efficient, transparent, and secure framework for citizenship administration, while continuously enhancing service delivery through digital transformation.”