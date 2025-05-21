7 inmates escape from Osun prison, FG launches manhunt

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Government has launched an expansive manhunt for seven inmates, who escaped from its Medium prison in Ilesa, Osun State, on Tuesday morning.

The incident occured when an early morning downpour breached the security of the facility.

Spokesman of Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS, Abubakar Umar, in a statement, yesterday, said: “The force majeure, which occurred about 0200hours on Tuesday, led to the escape of seven inmates.”

He said following the incident, the Comptroller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

“The service is working closely with sister security agencies as well as community leaders to recapture the escapees and bring them back to custody.

“However, the service solicits the cooperation and support of the public in providing information that may lead to the recapture of the fleeing inmates.”

He listed the NCoS response desk lines as 07087086005, 09060004598, and 08075050006.

