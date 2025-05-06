FG, Embraer explore aircraft access, finance options for Nigerian carriers

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, is engaging with global aircraft manufacturer and lessor, Embraer, at its headquarters in São José dos Campos, São Paulo State, to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.

The Minister’s Special Adviser, Media & Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood, said the visit was aimed at enhancing access to modern aircraft, favourable leasing options and a network of credible financiers.

Moshood said the Minister would also meet Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Sílvio Costa Filho, to review the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA, between Nigeria and Brazil to allow for commencement of direct flight operations between both countries.

His words: “In furtherance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to establish a direct air route between Nigeria and South America, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has arrived in Brazil on a strategic working visit.

“The Minister touched down in Brazil late yesterday, accompanied by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, and representatives of local Nigerian airline operators.

“At the heart of the visit is a high-level engagement with global aircraft manufacturer and lessor, Embraer, at its headquarters in São José dos Campos, São Paulo State. Embraer, a renowned leader in regional aircraft production, is collaborating with the Nigerian delegation to explore avenues for strengthening Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem through enhanced access to modern aircraft, favourable leasing options, and a network of credible financiers.

“The working visit continues today in Brasilia, where the Honourable Minister is scheduled to meet with his Brazilian counterpart, the Minister of Ports and Airports, Sílvio Costa Filho. Central to the agenda is the review and adjustment of the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Brazil to allow for the immediate commencement of direct flight operations between the two countries.

This historic initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to boost regional connectivity, expand international trade, and foster closer diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and South America.”

Quoting Keyamo, Moshood added: “We had extensive discussions with Embraer on how they can support our aviation sector with their vast network of lessors and financial institutions. The goal is to empower Nigerian operators with the tools and partnerships necessary for growth and expansion.”