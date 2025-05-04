Fake LASEMBUS officials arrested for exploiting accident victims

The ambulance used by the suspects

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad RRS have arrested two suspects for impersonating officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service LASAMBUS to exploit accident victims.

The suspects, identified as Nuche Joseph, 34, and Lawal Rofiat, 29, allegedly demanded N100,000 and above as “pre-hospital care” from accident victims, a service rendered free of charge by the Lagos State Government.

The bubble burst after a video went viral, where relatives of an accident victim accused LASAMBUS officials of causing their relative’s death.

However, during the investigation, the police discovered that the suspects were not LASAMBUS officials.

According to the RRS, “The suspects work with BrainGrace Ambulance Service and have been impersonating LASAMBUS, fleecing accident victims of various sums of money for pre-hospital care, which is rendered free of charge to accident victims in the state.”

“Their fraudulent activity was exposed by relatives of an accident victim who was forced to pay N150,000 for pre-hospital care, but the victim died before reaching the hospital. The relatives, feeling exploited, took to social media to expose BrainGrace Ambulance, mistakenly accusing LASAMBUS officials of defrauding them.

“The suspects have made confessional statement to the police and have been charged to court”.

Vanguard News