FAAN opens new cargo terminal at GAT Lagos

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has commissioned a new domestic cargo terminal at the General Aviation Terminal, GAT, Lagos.

This initiative, led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, under the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, headed by Mr Lekan Thomas would boost export activities and strengthen Nigeria’s cargo infrastructure.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, made this known in a statement, saying the new terminal would improve cargo handling operations’ efficiency, scalability and connectivity.

According to Orah, as e-commerce and agricultural exports rise, the facility offered reliable and secure logistics, helping to reduce bottlenecks and supporting businesses nationwide.

She stated: “It also positions Lagos as a central cargo hub, which is expected to attract more national and international freight operators. FAAN plans to replicate this model across other states, including Abuja, Kano, Jos, Niger, and Port Harcourt expanding access to modern cargo processing across the country. This effort aligns with FAAN’s strategic roadmap to decentralise and optimise cargo movement.”