Eze Ihenetu felicitates workers on May Day

…commends their spirit of endurance amidst high cost of living

The Eze Ndigbo Ghana. HRM Eze Dr Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu has joined other notable Nigeria leaders to salute workers as they celebrate May Day, even as

State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have decried the condition of the Nigerian worker and called for the urgent review of the N70,000 minimum wage.

In a statement issued from the revered Obi-Ukwu Obieziokwu palace in Ghana, HRM Ihenetu salutes the courage and perseverance of Nigeria Workers under the leadership of its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero which has made it possible for them to endure the economic hardship.

While acknowledging that economic challenges are not only peculiar to Nigeria as other countries across the globe are also grappling with similar challenges, HRM Ihenetu appeals to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to help address workers’ concerns and create opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“As we celebrate Workers Day, all levels of government should make it a priority to create jobs by empowering the youths.

“Every year, thousands graduate from tertiary institutions with little or no jobs.

“With good plans, local, state, and federal governments can invest in mechanised agriculture where some of these youths can be employed. This measure would provide food and reduce insecurity that is currently plaguing the nation, “he concludes.