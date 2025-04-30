Home » News » Eze Ihenetu felicitates workers on May Day
News

May 1, 2025

Eze Ihenetu felicitates workers on May Day

…commends their spirit of endurance amidst high cost of living

The Eze Ndigbo Ghana. HRM Eze Dr Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu has joined  other notable Nigeria leaders to salute workers as they  celebrate  May Day, even as

State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have decried the condition of the Nigerian worker and called for the urgent review of the N70,000 minimum wage.

In a statement issued from the revered Obi-Ukwu Obieziokwu palace in Ghana,  HRM Ihenetu  salutes the courage and perseverance of Nigeria  Workers  under the leadership  of its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero which has made it possible  for them to endure the economic hardship. 

While acknowledging  that economic  challenges are not only peculiar to Nigeria as other countries across the globe are also grappling  with similar  challenges,  HRM  Ihenetu appeals to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to help address workers’ concerns and create opportunities for growth and prosperity. 

“As we celebrate  Workers Day, all levels of government  should make it a priority  to create jobs by empowering the youths.  

“Every year, thousands graduate from tertiary institutions with little or no jobs.

“With good plans, local, state, and federal governments  can invest in mechanised agriculture  where some of these youths can be employed. This measure  would provide food  and reduce insecurity  that is currently  plaguing the nation, “he concludes.

