Explosion rocks FCT, Police launch investigation

The Nigeria Police Force

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed an explosion near the Mararaba-Nyanya Bypass on Monday afternoon, leaving one person injured.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on May 26, 2025. Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to the scene.

“The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and forensic analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents,” the statement said.

The injured male victim was rescued at the scene and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

The police have commenced a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

While urging residents to remain calm, the FCT Command emphasized that there is no cause for alarm. It also called for public vigilance, encouraging the prompt reporting of any suspicious persons or objects.

Emergency hotlines provided by the command include: 08032003913, 08028940883, and 07057337653.