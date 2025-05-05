Exclusive: VeryDarkMan to be released tomorrow – EFCC source

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to release social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, on Tuesday, with plans to formally charge him to court on Thursday, Vanguard has reliably gathered.

A senior official within the anti-graft agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development on Monday, noting that while Otse remains in custody, he has not yet been formally arraigned.

This update follows mounting pressure on the EFCC after the activist’s arrest last Friday, which sparked public outrage and allegations of a clampdown on free speech.

Sources within the Commission disclosed that multiple charges are being prepared against Otse, largely based on several petitions alleging cyberstalking and related offences.

The arrest of VeryDarkMan has stirred considerable debate online and offline, with critics accusing the EFCC of targeting dissenting voices under the guise of law enforcement.

On Monday, protesters took to the streets of Abuja, demanding Otse’s immediate release. The demonstrators, who converged in the Wuse district, carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “Free VDM!” and “End selective justice!”

VeryDarkMan, known for his outspoken commentary on social and political issues, was picked up by EFCC operatives on Friday, 2 May.

The commission has yet to issue an official statement on the case as of press time.