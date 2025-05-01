Excessive heat caused explosion at Giwa Barracks- Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that an explosion at the Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri on Wednesday was caused by high temperatures and not a terrorist attack.

Capt. Reuben Kovangiya, acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI, disclosed this statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Kovangiya said that the explosion occurred in one of the ammunition storage facilities due to the current intense heat waves affecting the area.

“The explosion was due to the current high temperatures in Maiduguri, which led to the detonation of some munitions,” he said.

He noted that the situation had been brought under control through the combined efforts of the Borno State Fire Service and other fire trucks from sister security agencies.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been deployed to protect the public and prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the situation,” he added.

Kovangiya urged residents of Maiduguri and its environs to disregard any speculation of an attack within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and remain calm.

He reassured the public that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure public safety and prevent a recurrence of such incidents. (NAN)