Europa final: Son left out of Tottenham starting line-up against Man United

Son Heung-min was left out of the starting line-up for Tottenham’s Europa League final against Man United in Bilbao on Wednesday.

The South Korean was expected to start despite only recently returning from injury but Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has opted to keep his captain on the bench.

He has named a front three of Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as he aims to break a 17-year trophy drought for Spurs.

Lucas Bergvall is missing from the squad as expected, along with fellow midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

United manager Ruben Amorim has included Mason Mount and Amad Diallo in his forward line alongside Rasmus Hojlund, while there is no starting spot for Alejandro Garnacho.

Mount has been a bit-part player for United this season but caught the eye by scoring twice against Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final second leg at Old Trafford.

Leny Yoro comes back into defence after missing the 1-0 defeat by Chelsea last week.

United are led by Bruno Fernandes, the joint top-scorer in the Europa League this season.

Starting line-ups for the Europa League final (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Tottenham (4-3-3)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero (capt), Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison

Coach: Ange Postecoglou (AUS)

Manchester United (3-4-3)

Andre Onana; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes (capt), Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu; Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund

Coach: Ruben Amorim (POR)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

Vanguard News