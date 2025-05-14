‘Enforce Disability Act in aviation sector’, Reps tasks NCAA

By Nnasom David

FCT, Abuja — The House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters has tasked the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with the full enforcement of the Nigerians with Disabilities Act, 2018 within the aviation sector.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Dr. Bashiru Dawodu, issued the directive during an oversight visit to the Authority’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the NCAA, as the apex regulatory body in the aviation industry, must ensure airlines and allied agencies uphold the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“The NCAA is not just another agency in this matter. It is the enforcer. You are responsible for ensuring that the provisions of the Nigerians with Disabilities Act are not just written words, but a reality in every airport, aircraft, and aviation office in this country”, Dawodu stated.

He commended the NCAA’s current efforts in promoting inclusivity through recruitment and infrastructural adjustments but urged it to do more in terms of enforcement and sector-wide compliance.

“We are impressed with the progress so far—employing persons with disabilities, improving accessibility, and supporting disability-related programs. But as the regulator, you must go beyond internal compliance and hold others in the industry accountable,” he added.

Representing the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, the Director of Operations, Licensing and Training, Capt. Donald Tonye Spiff, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to a disability-friendly environment.

“We are a non-discriminatory organization. Under Capt. Najomo’s leadership, we’ve taken concrete steps to make our facilities accessible, including auditing our buildings and implementing necessary adjustments,” Capt. Spiff said.

Also speaking, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, stressed that the Authority’s approach is deliberate and people-centered.

“We’ve conducted a full risk assessment regarding accessibility and inclusion. The implementation is ongoing, and we’re working hard to make sure no one is left behind in our aviation ecosystem,” Achimugu said.

He further revealed that since Capt. Najomo assumed office, the NCAA has partnered with various disability-focused organizations to promote inclusive policies and programs.

During the oversight visit, various directorates within the NCAA presented their respective compliance strategies and ongoing efforts aligned with the Nigerians with Disabilities Act.

The 2018 Act mandates equal opportunities for PWDs in employment, accessibility, education, health, and participation in public life, with specific obligations for both public and private institutions.

The Committee assured the Authority of its support and vowed to follow up on implementation, especially with respect to ensuring airlines and airports across the country align with the law.