Endorsing Tinubu not enough, join us – APC scribe tells Osun senators

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office by Osun Senators at the Senate, All Progressives Congress, APC’s National Secretary, Dr Ajibola Basiru, has tasked the three PDP senators to join the APC.

Senators Francis Fadahunsi, Olalere Oyewumi and Olubiyi Fadeyi had on Tuesday endorsed President Tinubu for another term in office in Abuja despite belonging to the opposition party.

In a statement issued by Senator Ajibola Basiru Campaign Organisation, SABCO, signed by Professor Aderemi Ajala on Wednesday, Basiru urged the lawmakers to leave the troubled Peoples Demicratic Party, PDP, for the progressive camp.

His words, “This shows his leadership and style of governance are bringing positive results to Nigerians, including the electorates and constituents in their different senatorial districts in Osun State.

“We appreciate that these senators have acknowledged the Renewed Hope Agenda and how it is beginning to positively impact their constituencies. This kind of honest leadership deserves to be encouraged and applauded, especially in a time when Nigerians seek real progress.

“The public recognition by the PDP senators of President Tinubu’s achievements especially in the areas of infrastructure development, economic reforms, food security, and national security is another testimonial that Nigeria is working under our leader and moving towards the clear path of development and it shows a clear act of truthfulness and statesmanship”.

While seeking their full alliance and alignment with APC at the state level to show true commitment, he said doing so would allow Osun state and her citizens to fully benefit from the President’s bigger vision to integrate development across the length and breath of Nigeria.

“Pitching your tent with the APC will help bring the needed development to Osun APC led state government when inaugurated in 2026, in key sectors such as infrastructure, education, agriculture, sustainable economy, healthcare. It will also help end the underperformance and maladministration currently witnessed under the deceptive administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Finally, we call on the three Osun PDP senators to display courage and show real leadership by joining forces with progressive elements and emulating other national assembly lawmakers who have already moved to the APC. This is the time to act for the good of Osun State and Nigeria at large,” he advised.