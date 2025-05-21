Effective communication in the workplace: Technology that helps rather than hinders(2), by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

Continued from last week

Consider a scenario where an international consulting firm recognizes that consultants are struggling with digital communication overload. Rather than simply adding another tool, they conduct a thorough audit of how information is flowing and identify specific pain points.

In this hypothetical case, they discover that critical project updates are scattered across email, their project management system, and various chat channels, causing team members to miss important information. Rather than adding a new platform, they establish clear channel guidelines:

– Project management system: All official deliverables, timelines, and documentation

– Team chat: Quick questions, daily coordination, and informal updates

– Email: External communication and formal internal announcements only

– Weekly standup calls: Synchronous problem-solving and decision-making

Most importantly, they create project communication plans at project kickoff, where teams agree on exactly how they will use each channel for that specific project.

In this illustrative example, a senior consultant might report: “Before, I spent over an hour each day just hunting for information across different platforms. Now I know exactly where to look for what I need, saving at least five hours weekly.”

Practical Communication in Crisis: Banking Sector Example

Imagine a scenario where a major Nigerian bank discovers a potential data security issue. Their communication response could showcase best practices in crisis management.

Within one hour of confirming the issue, they activate their crisis communication plan. The CEO sends a brief message to all staff explaining what is known, what is being done, and what employees should tell customers if asked. This message explicitly states that updates will come every two hours until resolution, preventing the rumour mill from starting.

For customers, they prepare three versions of the message:

1. A technical explanation for corporate clients and partners

2. A straightforward explanation for regular customers

3. A simplified version for front-line staff to use when explaining the situation

Each message acknowledges the concern, explains the steps being taken, and provides clear expectations about resolution. Most impressively, each update follows exactly the same format, making it easy to identify new information.

In this hypothetical case, the bank’s Head of Communications might explain: “We had practised this exact scenario twice in the previous year. Everyone knew their role, which messages they were responsible for, and which channels to use.”

The result? The issue is resolved within 24 hours with minimal customer concern and no negative media coverage.

Measuring and Improving: The Feedback Loop

Consider how an international FMCG company might implement a systematic approach to measuring and improving their communication effectiveness across African operations.

In this illustrative scenario, they begin with a simple pulse survey asking three questions after significant company announcements:

1. Did you receive the information you needed?

2. Was it clear; what, if any, action was required from you?

3. Do you know where to ask questions if needed?

When initial results show that nearly 40 per cent of field sales staff don’t understand what actions are expected after a major product launch announcement, the communications team redesigns their templates to include explicit “Action Required” and “For Your Information Only” sections at the top of every communication.

Six months later, in this hypothetical case, the comprehension score among field staff improves to over 90 per cent. The communications director notes: “We realized we were writing announcements that made perfect sense to headquarters staff but weren’t considering how they would be read by people in very different roles.”

Implementation: Starting Small for Big Results

Not every communication improvement requires a company-wide transformation. Consider how a financial services firm might start with a single division implementing three practical changes:

1. Meeting Makeover

They introduce a standard meeting template that requires every meeting invitation to include:

– The specific purpose of the meeting

– Required preparation

– Expected outcomes

“No purpose, no meeting” becomes their mantra, and they see a 30 per cent reduction in meeting time within three months in this hypothetical scenario.

2. Email Subject Line Protocol

They implement a simple email subject line system:

– INFO for awareness only

– ACTION for items requiring a response

– URGENT for time-sensitive matters needing immediate attention

This small change dramatically improves response times for important requests.

3. Decision Documentation

They create a simple template for documenting and sharing decisions that captures:

– What was decided

– Why it was decided

– Who is responsible for implementation

– When it will be reviewed

In this illustrative example, the success of these changes in one division leads to company-wide adoption within a year.

Practical Tips You Can Implement Today

Even without formal organizational initiatives, individual managers can improve team communication immediately:

1. Clarity Checkpoint

Before sending important communications, ask yourself:

– Would someone new to this topic understand what I’m asking?

– Have I provided necessary context?

– Is it clear what action is needed and by when?

2. Channel Discipline

Establish basic rules with your team about which communication channels to use for different purposes, and lead by example in following these guidelines.

3. Active Listening Demonstration

In your next few meetings, visibly demonstrate active listening by summarizing what you’ve heard before responding. This simple practice often spreads throughout a team.

4. Feedback Invitation

End your next team communication by explicitly asking: “What questions do you have?” rather than “Does anyone have any questions?” The former assumes questions exist and encourages sharing.

Communication as a Practical Skill

Effective workplace communication isn’t abstract theory. It’s a practical skill that can be developed through deliberate practice and thoughtful systems. The organizations and leaders who excel at communication don’t necessarily have innate talents; they’ve simply created habits and frameworks that consistently produce clarity.

By implementing even a few of the practical approaches outlined in this article, you can begin transforming communication from a source of friction to a source of competitive advantage. Start small, measure the impact, and build on your successes. In today’s complex business environment, few investments yield better returns than improving how we connect, align, and collaborate through effective communication.