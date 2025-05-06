EFCC traces laundered $300,000 to yahoo boy

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has traced over 300,000 dollars, laundered to a suspected internet fraudster.

A statement by Mr Dele Oyewale, the Spokesperson of the EFCC on Tuesday in Abuja said the suspect was among the 35 suspects arrested Sunday in Auchi area of Edo.

Oyewale said the arrest was sequel to credible intelligence that linked the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.

He said investigations had revealed that the suspect had collected and laundered over $300,000 for his syndicate members who were at large.

”Apart from internet fraud, EFCC’s investigations revealed that the suspect is equally involved in investment and banking fraud.

”He will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.