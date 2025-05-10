EFCC pledges to probe Matawalle over alleged N528bn graft

Matawalle

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to investigate allegations of financial misconduct involving Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defense, following a petition submitted by the All Progressives Congress Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA).

The allegations accuse Matawalle of embezzling over N528 billion during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State.

The assurance came during a protest held on Friday at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, where APC-YLA Convener, Mohammed Ireji, and other demonstrators demanded the reopening of the corruption case against Matawalle.

Ireji questioned the delay in probing the former governor, citing previous petitions submitted to the EFCC, including those by the APC Akida Forum on May 3, 2024, and a follow-up on September 30, 2024.

While receiving the petition, the EFCC’s Acting Director of Security, Idowu Adedeji, said, “We have received your petition and we will submit it accordingly.”

The protesters called for immediate action, highlighting the commission’s previous successes in investigating and prosecuting other high-profile figures, including former Minister Betta Edu, former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, and former Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

The allegations against Matawalle include the misappropriation of N290 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), N133 billion from the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), and an unexplained N105 billion loan taken during his governorship.

Ireji emphasized that these were not mere speculations but backed by concrete facts and figures.

“We are here today to formally request that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reopen the investigation into the corruption allegations against Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the State Minister for Defense. We have gathered facts and figures regarding Bello Matawalle’s alleged embezzlement of billions of Naira,” Ireji said during the protest.

The protest highlighted the growing concerns about selective justice and political interference in the EFCC’s anti-corruption efforts. Ireji challenged the commission

“If all these former governors and ministers were not above the law and the EFCC, who would shield Matawalle from investigation?” he asked.

The APC-YLA lauded the EFCC’s past achievements but urged the commission to demonstrate the same determination in probing Matawalle.

“We have lauded the performance and resilience of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) leadership in its fight against corruption without bias many times,” Ireji noted.