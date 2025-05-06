EFCC interrogates Iyabo Ojo over money spraying at daughter’s wedding

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has confirmed that she was recently questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding money spraying at her daughter’s lavish wedding ceremony.

In a post shared via Instagram on Tuesday, the actress — popularly known as the Queen Mother — disclosed that the EFCC reached out to her while she was abroad.

She honored their invitation upon her return to Nigeria, appearing at their office on Monday, May 5, 2025.

“I recently received an invitation from the EFCC while I was in the UK. On my return, I went to their office on May 5, where I was questioned about my personal details, career, and more,” she wrote.

Ojo revealed that the questioning largely centered around her daughter Priscilla’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, which took place last month and attracted widespread attention.

She said EFCC officials presented video clips from the event that showed guests spraying both naira and foreign currencies.

The actress acknowledged being aware that defacing the naira is an offense but claimed she was unaware that spraying other currencies, such as the dollar, was also prohibited.

“I was shown videos from the wedding where guests were spraying money. I explained that I thought only the abuse or mutilation of the naira was prohibited,” she said.

Ojo further explained that EFCC officials clarified the law, informing her that spraying any currency on individuals at events goes against financial regulations.

As a result, she appealed to Nigerians to avoid such practices at social gatherings to stay within the bounds of the law.

