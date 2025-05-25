Edo Youth group backs EFCC crackdown on internet fraudsters

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group known as Concerned Edo Youths has expressed its support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its recent clampdown on internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo,” in parts of Benin City. The operation had sparked protests and an attack on police officers on special assignment passing through the city.

While backing the EFCC’s anti-fraud efforts, the group condemned the destruction of vehicles allegedly belonging to the suspected fraudsters, carried out in retaliation by some police officers.

Speaking at a press conference in Benin City, the Convener of the group, Comrade Gbale Joseph, stated that both the suspects who attacked the policemen and the officers who damaged the vehicles should be arrested and held accountable under the law.

In his words: “We are in full solidarity with the EFCC and its efforts to sanitize our society of fraudsters who are tarnishing the image of Nigerians.”

He continued: “We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved in the assault on the police officers.

“While we have confidence in the EFCC’s ability to carry out its mandate, we urge its operatives to act with civility and professionalism, respecting the rights of Nigerians.

“The police officers seen in the viral video destroying a vehicle in retaliation must also be arrested. Law enforcement officers must conduct themselves lawfully and not become lawbreakers.”

Gbale further called on residents of Edo State to support law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime, stating:

“No crime is small. Minor crimes contribute to larger problems, and as a people, we must collectively work to eradicate them.”