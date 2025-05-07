Edo students excel at National ICT competition, visit commissioner

By Adesina Wahab

Students of Government Science and Technical College, Usugbenu, Irrua, led by their Principal, yesterday paid a thank you visit to the Commissioner for Education, Dr Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, for providing the leadership through the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration which enabled them to succeed and excel.

The visit was to express their deep appreciation for Iyamu’s crucial intervention in settling the school’s three-year outstanding electricity bill and restoring power, a support they described as instrumental to their recent success at the national level.

The students, who recently emerged as the Second Runner-Up at the prestigious National Girls in ICT Competition in Abuja, were the best in the South- South region.

They expressed deep gratitude for the commissioner’s timely support and intervention.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, presented tabs and coding items to the school, assuring them that President Bola Tinubu would continually help students become better in their innovative skills across the states of the federation.

According to students and their principal, the restored electricity enabled them to engage in practical sessions that were crucial for building and refining their project.

The team developed a waste Bin System designed to improve sanitation through real-time waste monitoring and smart alerts. The innovation not only impressed at the state and regional levels, but also stood out nationally, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals such as Good Health and Well-being, Clean Water and Sanitation and Climate Action.

During the visit, the students proudly presented the Smart Waste Bin to Dr. Iyamu, who was impressed by their ingenuity and commitment to innovation.

He commended their dedication and assured them of government’s continued support, emphasizing that education and youth development remain key priorities under the administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

With renewed encouragement from the state government, the students pledged to continue making Edo State proud through excellence in innovation and technology.