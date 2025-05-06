Edo Speaker, others defect to APC

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the Edo State House of Assembly swelled to 18 on Tuesday as the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku representing Owan West Constituency, Yekini Idaiye representing Akoko-Edo I and Hon Sunny Ifada representing Esan Central which is Governor Monday Okpebholo’s constituency defected from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Others that defected with them were chairmen of some local government areas who have been on suspension, councilors, former members of the state house of assembly and leaders of the PDP like the former Deputy Speaker Hon. Roland Asoro, former Majority Leader of the House Hon. Nosa Nosayaba and a chieftain of the party Gabriel Oloruntobi amongst others.

The National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, while receiving the defectors, said they would be given equal opportunities in the party.

Represented by the National Secretary of the party, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, Ganduje commended Governor Okpebholo for his developmental strides in the state as he said the state was on the path of economic development and growth that will improve the lives of Edo people.

“A new Edo is rising under a visionary leadership who is not only working but also not selfish, if he was selfish he would not have the 192 councilors, the local government chairmen and leaving a sinking PDP ship in the State.

“I welcome you on behalf of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the National Working Committee (NWC) receives all the decampees into our party today.

“What we are doing today is very significant as opposition members are crossing to join us and together we will develop the state and the nation.

“The only way to secure the future of Nigeria is to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for continuity in 2027”.

He commended the governor for paying workers salaries regularly adding that the road to Ekpoma is smooth due to the visionary leadership style of the governor.

On his part, Governor Okpebholo commended the defectors for choosing to join hands with him to develop the State and assured that more development would come as president Bola Tinubu has given 100 per cent support to the state.

“Edo is going through a massive development stride because we have a president that cares for the State. We are constructing roads, a flyover, schools, employment for our youths, engaging in massive agricultural activities in the state to boost food security because we have a president that loves Edo people.

“2027 is possible as Edo will set an example in the South-South as we will support the president and ensure 2027 is sure for him. We will champion it in Edo, we have the structure on ground as we will launch it from Edo State”.

A former governor of Edo State and senator representing Edo North Senatorial District Comrade Adams Oshiomole commended the governor for what he is doing and urged the people to team up with the governor for continuous development.

He said “Blessing Agbebaku is not decamping but returning home. He was part of those that helped lay the foundation of the party in 2007. I congratulate all the Council chairmen, councilors, members of EDHA and others who join the party today.

“Out of 24 members of the House, APC now has 18 Members, this is important as they will make the work of the governor easy as they join him to move the state forward with good laws.

“The governor has come to rescue Edo State from retrogression. Just ensure you continue with the developmental strides as Edo people will return you in 2028 after returning president Bola Tinubu in 2027”.

In his welcome address the chairman of the party in Edo State Jarrett Tenebe commended the developmental strides of Governor Monday Okpebholo whose achievements he said are responsible for the cross carpeting of opposition members into the APC.

Agbebaku who led the defectors said the governor has achieved a lot in the few months in office, working to improve the lives of Edo people.

“Today is a great day and we are all happy to dump the sinking ship of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the governor and his All Progressive Congress (APC) to develop the State.

“We will continue to support you and stand by you to support the president in 2027”.