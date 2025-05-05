Edo North celebrates Igbadumeh, king of Afenmai Highlife music @ 70

By Osa-Mbonu Amadi

Millions of Benji igbadumeh fans across the globe recently converged on his country home at Ogbona to rejoice and celebrate with the music maestro who turned 70.

It is, indeed, gratifying to note that, like an old wine, King Benji music gets sweeter with each passing year hence it becomes natural that his devotees flocked to his Ogbona country home to celebrate and pay homage to the man who “modernized the original Afemai folklore music

The Honourable Minister of Regional Development, Hon Abubakar Momoh, was one of the devotees at one of the events to mark the 70th birthday celebration of the music legend

The trajectory of King Benjy’s grass-to-grace story reflects that of a typical young man anywhere in the world. Just one thing sets him apart – grit and his unwavering spirit. A closer look shows he embodies determination. His refusal to quit, even when it seems like he has reached hit the bottom patch of life is remarkable and rare among his peers – this trait eventually propelled him to the status he enjoys today

Born in March 1955 to the late Pa Louis and Mrs. Magdalene Igbadumeh of Ivhido quarters, Ogbona, his journey from humble to the top was not a tea party thing.

He sojourned to Lagos with an uncle and was registered at the Somolu Primary School, Bariga, Lagos

Just as he was beginning to enjoy his new lease on life, his uncle, was transferred to Ibadan, and, not quite long after, precisely in 1966, the Nigerian civil war broke out, throwing ashes on his education dream, once more

Young Benji returned to Ogbona, and later enrolled at the Ansar-Ul-Deen Grammar School, Agbede, only to be *talked” into abandoning his secondary education pursuit as a result of the paucity of funds as well as the need to pave the way so his senior brother, the late Anthony Igbadumeh, could pursue a university education.

Finding himself at a crossroads, with a bleak and uncertain future starring him in the face and left with only two viable options: either to join the Army to learn a skill or form a music band.

King Benji’s passion for music was ignited at an early age although it took a long time to blossom

In 1970, he boldly absconded from home and joined the Uromi Garrison Army dance band, led by the late St. Augustine, believing it would serve as the linchpin to his success in music. Parental pressure, however, forced him to go back home but his quest and passion for music remained strong.

The following year, he ventured to Ile-Ife in present-day Osun State and partnered with the late Sunday Odogbo to establish the Menders Dance Band, which performed what was known as “iyodo” music. His quest for musical excellence soon led him to leave the band he helped create to join late General Bolivia Osigbemeh.

Through his relentless pursuit of greatness, Benji not only refined his musical talents but also mastered various instruments, laying the groundwork for the Afemai folklore genre he would later create and nurture.

The road to fame for King Benjy was tortuous. On numerous occasions, he toyed with the idea of giving up his love for music for something else. No matter how hard he tried to do so, the bug for music held sway

Some of his close associates claim that he came close to quitting music completely when he was travelled to Kaduna.

According to those familiar with the story, he was invited to Kaduna by the Chief Joseph Irekpita to manage his business as purchasing manager and a supervisor between 1978 to 1980.

.King Benjy returned home to squarely face his music career and One hit after the other, King Benjy became a household name and the king of the popular Afemai folklore music. He has to his credit several chart-topping albums, gaining recognition, fame, and success as he reached his musical peak.

King Benjy has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious Golden Tower of Afemai Music. He holds several chieftaincy titles such as Unogboghie of Avhianwu,Oshiozogie of Uzairue.

He served as the chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Edo state chapter.

He is a member of Etsako club 81,Patron of the Ogbona Youth forum, Mentor Okeke fans club nation wide and a leader in All progressive Congress APC.

Beyond music, he enjoys engaging in boxing and football, showcasing his multifaceted talents.