Economic hardship, insecurity: Bishop Umunna challenges FG to make life meaningful for Nigerians

By Olayinka Latona

Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Worldwide, has called on the Federal Government and leaders at all levels to take decisive actions to improve the quality of life for Nigerians amidst rising economic hardship and insecurity.

Speaking to journalists at the church’s national headquarters in Olodi-Apapa, Lagos, Bishop Umunna described the intervention policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as “a drop of water amid an ocean,” emphasizing the need for Nigerian leaders to be more sensitive to the suffering of the people.

He urged the government to review existing laws and enact proactive policies that would foster a conducive business environment, attract investors, and create jobs. According to him, only such decisive measures would enable Nigerians to afford basic necessities like food, shelter, healthcare, and good roads.

“The government’s interventions can be described as a drop of water amid an ocean. Nigerians should be able to have a solid solution to their basic needs—whether it is accommodation, food, water, good roads, medical centres, and so on,” Umunna said.

Reflecting on past leadership, he referenced the legacy of former Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande, whose policies are still remembered for their impact on the common man. “Look at Jakande; they still remember him till tomorrow, right? The leaders and their advisers know the right things to do. Let them focus on the right things,” he added.

Bishop Umunna also charged Nigerians to be agents of change within their communities, contributing to the nation’s growth and development. He stressed that for Nigeria to achieve lasting progress, citizens must not only call for better governance but also reflect positive values and godliness in their everyday lives.

“Let us know that there is still hope for Nigeria. God has not given up on Nigeria. Let us do something to welcome His presence. As we look at the positive side, we will see that things are confirming God’s love for us. God is neither a respecter of persons nor of nations,” he said.

He further encouraged Nigerians to embrace godliness and contentment, sharing a personal testimony of how his faith led to the recovery of a missing shipload of stockfish during his time as a national supply staff.

“I saved the nation billions of naira as a national supply staff. A whole shipload of stockfish was missing. I called on God, and He told me to go to Roro Port, which led to finding the missing supply,” he recounted.

Bishop Umunna’s remarks come amid growing concerns over rising inflation, insecurity, and unemployment rates across the country, which have left many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.