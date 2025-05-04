Economic Challenges: Gospel artist urges Nigerians to keep faith in God

…Releases New Single ‘Prayer’

By Olayinka Latona

UK-based Nigerian gospel artist and multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, Bose Ogunbiyi, popularly known as Abi Megapraise, has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their faith despite the current economic challenges.

Abi Megapraise made this call while announcing the release of her latest single titled “Prayer.” She emphasized that it is impossible to please God without faith and encouraged Nigerians to return to Him with sincere fellowship, prayers, and devotion for restoration and healing.

Produced by Shola Williams, “Prayer” is described as a heartfelt expression of faith and perseverance. The gospel singer said the song draws its inspiration from the Book of Revelation, which declares that believers overcome “by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.”

“We are confessing in faith that our prayers have been answered. The unemployed are receiving jobs, those seeking the fruit of the womb are remembered by God, the sick are healed, and situations are turning around for our good. We are thanking God in advance,” Abi explained.

Known for her passion and dedication to spreading hope, inspiration, and the love of God through music, Abi Megapraise continues to touch lives across the globe with her powerful messages.

Her new single “Prayer” is now available on all major music streaming platforms. Fans can follow Abi Megapraise on social media for more updates and inspirational content.