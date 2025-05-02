Dulcie Boateng’s entrepreneurial rise

By Chioma Okoye

Dulcie Ewuraama Afriyie Boateng, the dynamic businesswoman and social media influencer known widely as Dulcie Boateng, is making significant strides in Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The CEO of Dulcie Porium is not only a prominent online figure but also a driving force behind tangible platforms that empower young entrepreneurs and connect consumers with vibrant local brands.

Accra-born and raised, Dulcie’s journey showcases the potent combination of social media expertise and a deep understanding of market demands. An alumna of Achimota School and Wisconsin International University College, where she earned a degree in Human Resource Management, Dulcie’s entrepreneurial spark ignited during her time at Accra’s Onyx Night Club in 2017. This led to the establishment of her online store, leveraging the then-burgeoning power of social media to reach customers.

Since then, Dulcie Boateng has blossomed into a leading social media influencer in Ghana, captivating a broad audience with her engaging and authentic content. This influence has seamlessly translated into impactful business ventures. She co-founded Vendor Vault, an annual shopping event that quickly became a highlight on Accra’s retail calendar.

Building on this success, April 2024 marked the highly anticipated launch of Dulcie’s brainchild, Porials Pitch. This annual shopping extravaganza, hosted at Ghud Park, Accra Mall, showcased a diverse range of products from both Ghanaian and Nigerian-owned businesses, creating a lively marketplace brimming with opportunity.

The impact of Porials Pitch has been considerable, drawing a youthful and enthusiastic audience eager to discover unique and locally sourced goods. This success has garnered significant attention, culminating in a recent strategic partnership announcement between Absa Bank Ghana and Porials Pitch II. This collaboration solidifies Porials Pitch’s position as Ghana’s fastest-growing youth-led marketplace.

Dulcie also extended to hosting a variety of events across Ghana, including the popular Garage’s All Black (The Continuum) event in August 2024. Her credibility and reach have also made her a sought-after brand ambassador, currently representing prominent Ghanaian names such as Pizzaman Chickenman and YAH! Leo Restaurant, Treatz N Bakez, Ridge Condos, and Clozar Africa.

Dulcie Boateng’s journey serves as an inspiring narrative of a young Ghanaian woman who has successfully leveraged the power of social media to build a thriving business and generate opportunities for others. As Porials Pitch continues its upward trajectory, Dulcie’s impact on Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is undoubtedly one to watch.