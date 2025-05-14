DSS didn’t block me from seeing Kanu — Ex-AGF Agabi

Nnamdi Kanu

By Soni Daniel

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and lead defense lawyer in the terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Kanu Agabi (SAN), has denied reports that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) denied him and members of his team access to their client on Monday.

Agabi made this statement during the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, responding to an inquiry by Justice James Omotosho regarding the accuracy of a report attributed to Alloy Ejimakor, a member of the defense team.

According to Justice Omotosho, Ejimakor had posted on social media that the DSS denied the legal team access to Kanu.

In response, Agabi refuted the claim, blaming Ejimakor for the misunderstanding. He went further to commend the DSS officials for their “respectful and courteous” conduct during his visit.

Agabi clarified: “I was not denied access to the defendant. We had arranged to go there with myself, Ikpeazu, Etiaba, and Erokoro. But for some reasons, they were not available. When I got to the gate around 1 p.m., they said our names had not arrived. To be fair, the DSS officials showed me enough respect. I said I would come back another day.”

He added that he was both surprised and angry when he later discovered that a member of his team, Ejimakor, posted online that he was denied access to the defendant.

When asked by the judge about the rationale behind his post, Ejimakor explained that he assumed Agabi was angry because he was denied access to Kanu when they spoke on the phone. However, Agabi countered this, stating that his anger stemmed from Ejimakor providing him with the wrong time for the appointment.