Don’t politicize Kanu’s detention – Archbishop Nzekwesi urges Biafra agitators

Nnamdi Kanu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Archbishop Onyekachi Nzekwesi, founder of Jesus is Alive Church, Eziowelle, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has urged Biafra agitators not to blow the issue of Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention out of proportion.

Instead, he appealed for patience, assuring that efforts are ongoing behind the scenes to secure Kanu’s release.

Speaking to journalists shortly after officiating a wedding ceremony at his church, Archbishop Nzekwesi advised critics to allow stakeholders the room to continue discreet negotiations rather than pressure them through public outcry.

Reacting to growing criticism against key Igbo leaders—including Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Southeast traditional rulers, and Southeast governors—who were accused of failing to demand Kanu’s release during President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Anambra, the clergyman emphasized that not all matters should be addressed publicly.

“Not every matter is settled in the open. There are things better handled quietly for effectiveness,” he stated.

Archbishop Nzekwesi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Pine Leaf Estate, urged agitators and supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to exercise restraint and have faith in the quiet diplomacy being carried out by regional leaders.

He reiterated the importance of unity and peace in the Southeast, noting that rash public actions or accusations could jeopardize delicate negotiations aimed at securing Kanu’s release.

Further details of his statement are expected to be made public during an upcoming regional peace and reconciliation forum.