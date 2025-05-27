Don’t allow anyone to create crisis in your school, Oko Poly Council chair, Gemade tells students

Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State

By Vincent Ujumadu

The chairman of the governing council of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Senator Barnabas Gemade has urged the students of the institution not to allow people to generate crisis in the institution.

Addressing hundreds of the students who staged a solidarity rally for the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Irene Awuzie, at the main campus of the institution, Gemade said the students’ action showed that the governing council did the right thing by settling for Dr. Awuzie.

Gemade said: “It has become clear to me that the polytechnic community is extremely happy with the development going on in the institution.

“We have seen great change from when we came in and greater change from the day Dr Irene Awuzie was appointed Rector.

“So many new things are happening; so many dead things are being brought life and students are beginning to experience a new lease of life.

“However, it appears that some big people who are not part of this community, but seek to benefit from it, are not quite happy with the good things happening here and I see this as terrific ignorance being expressed from outside by these individuals.

“I, therefore, charge you students, to go out there to educate your parents so they can educate those ignorant people who are making statements totally inappropriate and unbecoming of their position.

“I also want to assure that we in the council will continue to do everything that will be for the promotion of good administration in the institution.”

The students’ action on Tuesday followed alleged unfavourable remarks made by a popular clergyman in the area who, during a church service, said that the appointment of Dr Awuzie as the Rector was fraudulent and accused the chairman of the governing council of encouraging the alleged fraud.

The clergyman was also quoted as saying that the staff and students of the polytechnic are docile as they could not do anything.

Angered by the remarks, the students wondered how the cleric came to the conclusion that the process that led to the appointment of the Rector was fraudulent, when he is not a member of the governing council.

President of the institution’s Students Union Government, Comrade Emmanuel Odumegwu, faulted the cleric, saying that the students are happy with the performance of the Rector.

“As the students’ leader, I want to confirm that the Rector is doing wonderfully well. Her appointment was on merit and we want to thank President Bola Tinubu for making the right choice, and the chairman of the governing council for taking the wonderful decision to appoint Dr. Awuzie, who came first in the interview,” he said.

According to him, from the action of the Rector so far, she is determined to take the polytechnic to the next level, adding that within her short period in office, she has been able to source for additional laptops, revived the institution’s water factory and the printing press.

“She’s students friendly and we are prepared to support and encourage her to keep on doing well and avoid distractions”, the SUG president said.