Doctors forum honours Eigbedion, Udegbe for national achievements

The Committee of Doctors Forum Uromi, a socio-cultural organization of private medical practitioners in Esan North East Local Government Area, hosted a grand reception on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in honour of Dr. Andrew Oseghale Eigbedion (DMP) and Dr. Festy-Odimo Enaholo Udegbe (FAGP).

The celebration, held at Genesis Hotel, Uromi, recognized their recent conferment of prestigious awards by the Association of Nigeria Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP).

In his opening address, Acting Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Josiah Ebele, welcomed attendees and praised the awardees for their outstanding contributions to private medical practice.

He explained that the Forum was established three years ago to support private practitioners in Uromi during a period when the state chapter of ANPMP appeared inactive.

Dr. Ebele reaffirmed the Forum’s loyalty to the Edo Central Zonal ANPMP, clarifying it was not a breakaway group but rather a complementary support network.

He also condemned the imposition of an “illegal operational fee” by the Esan North East Local Government Council, calling it a troubling attempt to exploit private practitioners.

Speaking on behalf of the honourees, Dr. Festy-Odimo Enaholo Udegbe expressed heartfelt appreciation for the recognition.

He described his FAGP conferment as a reward for years of dedication and credited the ANPMP’s state and zonal chapters for recommending him to the national body.

He echoed concerns over the new levies imposed by the local government, urging the ANPMP in Edo State to resist this “exploitative” measure.

Dr. Andrew Oseghale Eigbedion, recipient of the DMP award, also thanked the Forum for the honour. He praised its proactive efforts and affirmed the Forum’s role as a valuable partner to ANPMP.

He revealed that the Edo State ANPMP Chapter had recently received the National Award for Fastest Growing Chapter at the 47th International Conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He further announced that Edo State has been selected to host the 49th ANPMP International Conference, while encouraging widespread participation in the upcoming 48th Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Registration for the event, he noted, is already open.

Addressing the ongoing taxation issue, Dr. Eigbedion stated that the ANPMP State Legal Counsel is preparing a second protest letter to the local council. He also confirmed that the Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Lucky Eseigbe, has been informed and has promised to step in.

He raised broader concerns over multiple taxation, which he said is crippling private healthcare. He referenced a call made during the ANPMP’s 47th conference by keynote speaker His Excellency, Otunba Senator Engr. Olugbenga Daniel (MFR), urging government at all levels to end such practices and instead support private healthcare providers with tax incentives and reliefs.

Other key speakers at the event—including Dr. Maurice Aghomo, Dr. Timothy Iyayi, and Dr. Friday Akponovwe—also criticized the local government’s actions, warning that the added financial burden could jeopardize healthcare delivery in the region.

The event concluded with the formal presentation of Awards of Honour by the Committee of Doctors Forum to Dr. Eigbedion and Dr. Udegbe, marking a memorable moment of recognition and unity within Uromi’s medical community.