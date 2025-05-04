‘Do not mock us’, Catholic Bishops rebuke Trump for sharing AI photo dressed as Pope

The New York State Catholic Conference has condemned former U.S. President Donald Trump for posting an AI-generated image depicting himself dressed as the Pope.

The organisation, which represents the state’s Catholic bishops in engaging government on matters of law and social justice, expressed outrage over the post.

In a statement shared Saturday on X, the Catholic Conference wrote: “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr President.

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St Peter. Do not mock us.”

The controversial image, which appeared on Trump’s Truth Social platform and was later reposted by the White House’s official X account, shows him in elaborate papal attire — flowing white robes, a golden crucifix, and a mitre — with one finger raised toward the sky.

The digitally altered photo sparked a mix of amusement, disbelief, and heated debate across social media platforms.

The post came just days after Trump told reporters, apparently in jest, “I’d like to be pope, that would be my number one choice,” when asked whom he would support as the next pontiff.

His remark came shortly before the start of the papal conclave convened to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

Trump was present at Pope Francis’ funeral last week, marking his first international appearance since returning to public office.

