Departure from political system modelled after European structure will accelerate dev. – Varsity Don, Olugbemi

— Kicks against turning monarchs into political appointees

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A professor of socio-cultural history and gender studies, Victoria Kikelomo Olugbemi, has said that a clear departure from political systems modelled after European structures would accelerate development in Nigeria and Africa.

Prof. Olugbemi said that the Western-style democratic model has failed to deliver stability, development, and national cohesion in Africa and Nigeria.

She said this while delivering the 40th Inaugural Lecture of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

According to her, “A return to an indigenous political system to address Africa’s and Nigeria’s governance and leadership challenges.

Olugbemi charged African leaders that embracing indigenous governance frameworks rooted in precolonial traditions, gender equity, and cultural values would help to solidify a foundation for national stability and sustainable development.

She charged the National Assembly to shift their focus from looking outside Nigeria and Africa for a suitable political system if they want Nigeria to become a developed nation.

The university don said that “African civilisation remains the most enduring in history. Therefore, African leaders should have a complete shift from modelling their political systems after European structures and instead adopt indigenous frameworks to accelerate the development of Africa’s local and regional development.

“The National Assembly should shift their focus from looking outside Nigeria and Africa for a suitable political system if we want Nigeria to become a developed nation.

“It is my belief that the system of checks and balances in African kingdoms before the advent of the two Abrahamic religions, which ensured political stability, can serve as a foundation for building a resilient and prosperous nation in Nigeria.”

Olugbemi said that the sanctity of traditional leadership, saying that “traditional rulers, as descendants of royal bloodlines, should be seen as divine representatives.

She insisted that their selection and installation must strictly follow “precolonial customs and traditions”, rather than government procedures.

According to her, monarchs were ordained by God and must never be treated as political appointees, noting that further traditional institutions have their own internal mechanisms of checks and balances, which should be used to address misconduct, not the transient structures of modern government.

Olugbemi, while speaking on gender and national development, said, “A nation’s strength lies in achieving gender balance,” noting both men and women must have equal opportunities to shape and sustain national progress.

The societies, according to her, “must move beyond the limitations of patriarchy and authoritarianis’m, recognising that gender, religion, and culture, when interwoven positively, act as ‘forces of liberation and pillars for rebuilding a powerful and stable Nigeria.”

She identified gender, religion, and culture as pivotal to the fortunes of any nation and determined the survival or collapse of empires, adding that the way leaders, institutions, and the media frame these issues in national discourse must be done with “careful consideration to avoid triggering instability”.

The lecturer stressed the need for inclusive and quality education for both males and females, saying it remains a foundational pillar for national development, saying, “Education nurtures political stability through mutual respect and collaboration.”

She, however, advocates for an increase in budgetary allocations to accommodate the surging demands in student population, teaching personnel, instructional materials, and school infrastructure to meet this goal.

Olugbemi urged all three tiers of government to “criticise government favouritism toward private institutions. Prof. Olugbemi said, ‘Approving more private universities while neglecting public ones contradicts the government’s own Education for All (EFA) mandate.”

She called for the overhaul of the school curriculum to foster civic consciousness and patriotism and said, “Training students in national history and civic responsibilities will promote an egalitarian society and strengthen the foundations of nation-building.”

According to her, “special attention should be given to the out-of-school children, noting that “bringing them into adult education systems can alleviate hunger and poverty and support Nigeria’s efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly gender equality and lifelong learning.”

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, in his remarks lauded the lecturer for her dedication to scholarship, gender advocacy, and service to humanity.