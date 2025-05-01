Dep Gov urges residents to remain indoors as multiple explosions hit Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following multiple explosions that caused panic amongst residents of Maiduguri metropolis, the Deputy Governor of BORNO state, Dr. Umar Usman Kadafur, has called for patience as the explosions were a result of a fire incident that erupted at an Armoury of Giwa Barracks, contrary to reports of Boko Haram attacks.

He ENJOINED all and sundry to remain indoors, as security operatives are on top of the situation.