Delta boosts passenger control with smarter, more connected mobile app

By Dickson Omobola

United States carrier, Delta Air Lines, has enhanced its Fly Delta app this summer with real-time flight updates, personalised notifications, seamless travel documentation support to give customers greater control through expanded self-service features and a more connected travel experience.

The app, according to the airline, comes with real-time flight updates with live activities as iOS users running iOS 16 or more can now access real-time flight updates directly from their lock screen and dynamic island (iPhone 14 Pro+).

This includes notifications for pre-boarding, boarding, gate closures, in-flight progress, and arrival times, starting three hours before departure.

Speaking on the development, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, Delta Air Lines, Eric Phillips, said: “By knowing where our members are headed, how they interact with us, and what they value most, we’re able to offer choices and experiences that truly matter to them. We are continuously improving the Fly Delta app to make it the ultimate travel companion, enhancing every step of the customer journey to ensure seamless and connected travel with Delta. As we announced at CES 2025, the next step in this journey will be leveraging Delta-centric AI – Delta Concierge—for an elevated human touch to supercharge the customer experience, beginning later this year.”

Meanwhile, with over 97 per cent of SkyMiles Medallion Members utilising the Fly Delta app for managing their travel, and 85 per cent of SkyMiles Members using it during their journeys, Delta continues to prioritise technological advancements that enhance the customer experience.