Defections: Has Atiku, Fintiri’s relationship gone awry?

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA — Arguably, a frosty relationship seems to exist between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate during the 2023 elections.

There is no doubt that Atiku Abubakar is the political godfather of the current Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, unless the duo can dispel or dispute this notion.

Previously, the two had a good relationship as political associates, but recently, it seems their romance is dwindling by the day.

Political observers argue that they do not know when Atiku and Governor Fintiri last had a face-to-face meeting either at a festival or a solemn occasion such as: Sallah, naming ceremony or even at a funeral.

As the Wazirin Adamawa, the next in rank to the Lamido Adamawa, Atiku holds the prestigious Waziri title. In normal times, the duo regularly make public appearances this appears to be in the past.

As keen observers have been quick to notice that the relationship which existed before now appear to have been on a downward spiral with many speculating that all is certainly not well between the two political leaders.

Questions are being asked about what could possibly have gone wrong? It was alleged in some quarters that the rift between the two political gladiators probably had its origins or became visible during the buildup to the PDP presidential primaries in 2022.

Political pundits in the state alleged that Governor Fintiri fell out with his political godfather when he chose to pitch his tent with then Rivers

State Governor now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike.

Wike was considered Atiku’s most formidable opponent in the race for the party’s sole presidential ticket.

The Adamawa State Governor, like a number of his colleagues, felt it would be in the party’s best interest to get a Southern candidate to fly the party’s flag since President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, was just leaving office after two terms of four years each.

This situation was further compounded by the fact that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had also zoned its Presidential ticket to the South in line with the general mood in the country.

The desire of PDP members to have the same scenario play out in the party didn’t materialize as Atiku went on to win the primary.

Although he won the primary, Atiku lost the election to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Like he promised, Wike and four of his then governor colleagues from Benue, Abia, Enugu and Oyo worked against Atiku’s interests to ensure he lost. Neither the party nor Atiku have fully recovered from the electoral defeat.

While this situation festers, Governor Fintiri’s relationship with Wike has continued to blossom. As a demonstration of the growing healthy political relationship between Fintiri and Wike, the former invited the latter to serve as his guest of honor when he flagged off the construction of the first flyover in the subregion, built at the capital school in Yola, Adamawa State.

The FCT minister was also in Yola for the flag off of the construction of another project, the Unity Square flyover.

These events took place at a time the political differences between Atiku and Wike became a subject of public debate as both men engaged in a public display of mutual dislike for each other.

There is no gain saying that Wike and Atiku never again saw eye to eye since the PDP Presidential primary. It was at this stage that most people who had suspected a political fall out between Fintiri and Atiku felt their worst fears had been confirmed.

Those in this school of thought argued that while Atiku and Wike had serious political differences, Governor Fintiri practically looked for occasions to invite Wike to be his guest in Government House Yola.

Although Atiku and Fintiri’s aides have both denied the existence of a political feud between Adamawa’s two most powerful politicians, those familiar with the situation on ground see things differently.

They challenged those who had a contrary view to produce evidence of any face-to-face meeting between the two with the last three years.

Another issue which has further put a wedge between the two PDP chieftains leaders is Fintiri’s recent decision to balkanize the state with the creation of new Emirates and Chiefdoms in different parts of the state.

The Governor’s decision has, as is to be expected irked some communities, while others celebrated the move.

Some people insinuated that the creation of more Emirates out of the present Adamawa Emirate was designed to whittle down Atiku’s political influence and reduce the former Vice President’s popularity as the most powerful traditional title holder in Adamawa Emirate.

When speculations gave rise to open complaints about the governor’s decision, the Adamawa state government issued a public statement denying the charge that the whole exercise was targeted at the former Vice President. The government argued that the creation of new Emirates and Chiefdoms was designed to give communities their rightful status.

As if this was not enough, the governor chose to pay the usual Eid el Fitr visit to the Emir of Fufore, a second-class Emir. The Emirate is one of the seven newly created chiefdoms.

All of this took place while Atiku accompanied by friends and political associates from within and outside the State celebrated the festival with unprecedented fanfare.

Political observers in the state point out that in normal circumstances, the governor would not make himself unavailable considering the calibre of politicians and captains of industry who were in Atiku’s entourage.

With the 2027 election barely two years away and the gale of defections from the opposition parties into the ruling APC, speculations are rife that Governor Fintiri is set to join the defection train.

Fintiri’s media team has since denied the speculations describing them as the handiwork of the governor’s political opponents.

Specifically, Governor Fintiri’s Media Aide Humashi Wenoshuko, dismissed the speculation as baseless.

Humashi argued that his principal, who has been appointed as Chairman of the PDP National Convention fixed for August this year, cannot contemplate abandoning the party after accepting such a critical party assignment.

This, however has failed to bring speculations about the governor’s next line of political action to an end.