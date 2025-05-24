Defection report leak: A’bom bars Channels crew from govt house

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom state government has barred Channels Television cameraman and reporter from being part of its press corps team.

According to an online Newspaper report,”Premium Times’, their eviction from the government House followed the publication of a video clip in which the Governor urged his Commissioners and other appointees to join him in the All Progressive Congress (APC) or resign.

Recall that the incident happened on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the Government House.

Meanwhile attempts to reach the Channels TV crew proved abortive as they didn’t take calls made to their Cellphones.