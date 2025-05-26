Defection: PDP prays court to sack lawmaker

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to order the removal of Rep Oluwole Oke as lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, in a fresh suit filed on Monday by its lead counsel, Raphael Oyewole, prayed the court to make an order of mandamus compelling the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to, forthwith, declare Oke’s seat vacant.

It said this would be in strict compliance with Section 68(1)(g) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), having defected without any verifiable division, merger or faction within the political party.

The PDP urged the court to direct Abbas and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to discharge their constitutional duties as provided by the law by declaring the seat vacant and initiating processes for the conduct of a bye-election into the vacant seat in the constituency.

The party sought an order directing the Clerk of the National Assembly (NASS) to withdraw all entitlements and stop payments of salaries, allowances, including benefits to Oke.

It equally sought an order directing the embattled lawmaker to refund all salaries, emoluments, benefits and allowances received from the date of his resignation from PDP to the date of judgment, having unlawfully retained a legislative seat in violation of Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiff (PDP) had, in the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1040/2025, sued Oke, House Speaker, Clerk of NASS, Tajudeen Abbas and INEC and 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

The party sought seven questions for determination and eight reliefs.

One of the questions is “whether by virtue of Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), a member of the House of Representatives, such as the 1st defendant is not liable to forfeit his legislative seat, for resigning his membership of the plaintiff’s political party upon whose platform he was elected, to join another political party, in the absence of a division, merger or faction in the plaintiff political party.”

The matter is yet to be assigned to a judge.

NAN reports that Oke, a six-term lawmaker, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun, had said his decision to leave the PDP was after consultation with his political associates, friends, and family members.

Oke, in his resignation letter, dated April 16 and addressed to the PDP chairman in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun, also copied the national and state chairmen of the party.

Meanwhile, in a related development, prominent legal practitioner, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has indicated interest in the seat for Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, and has begun to canvas support from his people, following the development.