Defection: One-party state will suffocate Nigerians – Jonathan warns

Goodluck Jonathan

…Ozekhome, Briggs Warn Against One-Party System

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned that any attempt to impose a one-party system in Nigeria through manipulation would suffocate the country and lead to confusion and anarchy.

Speaking in Abuja during the Memorial Lecture and Day of Tribute for the late Chief Edwin Clark, Jonathan noted that while a one-party system is not inherently evil—citing Julius Nyerere’s use of it to unite Tanzania—it must be achieved through proper, systematic processes, not political manipulation.

Jonathan’s concern follows recent mass defections from opposition parties—PDP, LP, and NNPP—to the ruling APC. He described Edwin Clark as a unique personality with unmatched courage and memory, stating that replacing him in the Niger Delta would be impossible. Jonathan suggested annual lectures to honor Clark’s legacy.

He warned, “One-party state may not be evil after all because Nyerere of Tanzania used it to stabilize his country. It was planned and not by accident. If we come through the backdoor to do one party through political manipulations, we’re in trouble. It will suffocate the country and lead to confusion and anarchy.”

Prominent Nigerians Pay Tribute

Prominent figures, including former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim I. Haruna, Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential candidate Peter Obi, PANDEF Chairman Amb. Godknows Igali, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere Secretary General Chief Olusola Ebiseni, Professor Jerry Gana, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, and Annkio Briggs, paid glowing tributes to Clark at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event, held ahead of Clark’s May 13 burial in Kiagbodo, Delta State, was organized by PANDEF and his family in honor of the Ijaw leader who passed away at 97.

Gowon, who worked with Clark during his time as Federal Commissioner for Information, described him as a patriot and forceful voice for the South-South and Nigeria at large. He called for Clark’s legacy of unity and federalism to be preserved.

Calls for Unity, Equity, and Justice – PANDEF

In his address, PANDEF Chairman Amb. Igali stressed the need for unity, equity, and justice, values Clark stood for. Chief John Nwodo, in his tribute, described Clark as a “great lover of Nigeria,” praising his commitment to democracy, equal rights, and justice.

The keynote lecture titled “Quest for Unity, Equity, and Justice in Nigeria: Shall the Labour of Our Heroes Past Be in Vain?” was delivered by Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN). He called for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s political and economic systems, citing the need for a new constitution that reflects the will and diversity of the Nigerian people.

Ozekhome emphasized the importance of credible leadership and condemned political manipulation, advocating for competence, merit, and patriotism over ethnic or religious biases. He also called for re-prioritization of education and strengthening of institutions to boost economic empowerment.

Call for a New Constitution and True Federalism – Ozekhome

Ozekhome advocated for the implementation of the 2014 Constitutional Conference report, a new constitution, and restructuring of the nation’s political framework. He criticized the current unitary system disguised as federalism, where state governors depend on federal allocations.

He said, “We must evolve a national ethos prioritizing competence, merit, and patriotism. We must stop glorifying ill-gotten wealth by rewarding those who flaunt them with titles or political offices.”

Advocating for Regional Development and True Democracy – Annkio Briggs

Annkio Briggs called for the development of the Niger Delta, demanding that resources from each state be used for that state’s development. She also warned against attempts to shift towards a one-party state in Nigeria, describing it as dangerous.

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, lamented the lack of democracy in Nigeria. He criticized the silence over current fuel price hikes, comparing it to the protests during Jonathan’s tenure. He also condemned claims that criticisms equate to “demarketing” Nigeria.

The memorial event featured a documentary chronicling Edwin Clark’s life and legacy, with goodwill messages from Middle Belt Forum, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, family, friends, and political associates. Former leaders like Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former SGF Olu Falae were also represented in the documentary.