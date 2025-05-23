Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price by N15 per litre  

By Yinka Kolawole & Obas Esiedesa

Dangote Refinery has slashed the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, by N15 per litre.

In a statement, yesterday, the company said that as a result of the reduction, Nigerians can now purchase the product at N875 per litre in Lagos instead of N890; N885 per litre in the South West; N895 per litre in the North West and North Central, while it will be sold for N905 per litre in the South East, South South, and North East.

Dangote Refinery said the new prices will apply through all its partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde, while calling on other marketers to join its expanding network of partners in demonstration of their support for the ‘Nigeria First’ policy of the federal government which advocates the prioritisation of locally-produced goods and services.

Since the commencement of operations, Dangote Refinery has been implementing cost-reduction strategies aimed at delivering tangible savings to Nigerians. In February 2025, the company carried out two price reductions on petrol, resulting in a total decrease of N125 per litre. This was followed by a further reduction of approximately N45 per litre in April.