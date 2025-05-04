Customs moves to deepen operations at Snake Island Free Zone

Customs

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has concluded plans to establish a dedicated Customs Area Command at the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ), in a bid to strengthen its operational and regulatory presence at the facility.

During a recent visit to Snake Island, Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, announced that the Service is in the final stages of documentation to formalize the creation of a new command at SIIFZ and Nigerdock, acknowledging the significant level of investment made by the company on the Island.

“We are just at the stage where we are finalising all the documentation, and I am very sure that by the next time I visit this place, I’ll be received by a Customs Area Controller,” Adeniyi stated.

“We are looking forward to a symbiotic relationship—one that benefits the Nigeria Customs Service, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and Nigerdock as a corporate entity,” he added.

Adeniyi emphasized the need for synergy between Customs and private sector operators to drive national economic objectives, particularly through enhanced port and logistics operations.

Similarly, the Managing Director of SIIFZ, Semiu Akorede, lauded the Customs Service for its ongoing support and highlighted the strategic importance of the visit.

“Your coming here today is going to add a lot of value,” Akorede said. “We have enjoyed the support of Customs officers who work with us, and those who come here to carry out operations. I can confirm that we’ve had a collaborative, conflict-free relationship.”

He added, “The consolidation of Customs activities we’re requesting will help ensure seamless operations going forward.”