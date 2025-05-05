Customs begins processing of form M via B’Odogwu platform

Customs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the pilot phase of processing Form M through its new Unified Customs Management System, known as the B’Odogwu platform, across all commands.

According to NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada (AC), the initiative marks another significant step in the Service’s ongoing technology-driven reforms aimed at modernizing trade procedures and improving operational efficiency.

Following approval for the integration of the Form M process into the B’Odogwu Trade Portal, preparatory activities began in three designated Customs Commands: Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML), Tin Can Island Port, and Apapa Area Command. These locations were selected to implement the pilot phase in a controlled environment that allows for close monitoring, stakeholder engagement, and performance evaluation.

Maiwada revealed that a total of 544 Form M entries were processed during the pilot phase. Of these:

283 were successfully registered

10 were validated

26 were stored for further action

41 were submitted

120 were returned for corrections

11 were queried

14 had their Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports (PAARs) locked

39 were recommended for approval

A total of 37 PAARs were generated from the processed Forms M. Out of these:

7 were registered

12 had their Single Goods Declarations (SGDs) processed

2 were fully approved

8 were recommended for further review

4 were submitted for processing

4 were queried

“These figures reflect the robustness of the system and the iterative learning achieved during the pilot across all participating commands,” Maiwada noted.

He added that the success of the Form M pilot on the B’Odogwu platform signals the start of a nationwide transition aimed at streamlining customs documentation, enhancing transparency, and expediting clearance timelines.

To further support the ongoing pilot phase, the NCS is encouraging all carriers—including shipping lines and airlines—to begin transmitting manifests through the B’Odogwu platform. Stakeholders, particularly financial institutions and traders, are also urged to ensure full preparedness for the system’s complete rollout.

Maiwada emphasized that under the leadership of Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi, the NCS remains committed to pursuing strategic automation initiatives that strengthen its roles in trade facilitation, revenue generation, and national development.