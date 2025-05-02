Curbing insecurity goes beyond carrying guns—Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri— The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday said that to curb insecurity in the country would go beyond carrying guns.

The governor spoke to newsmen in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, when the governor received the Management and Course 18 participants of the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS, at the Government House in Owerri.

The governor mentioned that to surmount insecurity would “include a system of government from the grassroots where citizens will show interest and participate as well as putting preventive measures.”

“The Governor pointed out that; “curbing insecurity goes beyond carrying guns to pursue aggrieved people, and opined that putting in place preventive measures remains the most effective solution to insecurity in the country. “Senator Uzodimma thanked the Management of the National Institute for Security Studies for choosing Imo State as their catchment area for this year’s study and encouraged them to use the opportunity presented by the Course and their first-hand experience in the state to proffer an approach to managing insecurity in Imo and the nation at large.”