Cunha set for Man Utd move – reports

Manchester United are set to sign Brazil international Matheus Cunha after meeting the £62.5 million ($85 million) buyout clause in his Wolves contract, British media reported on Wednesday.

The Red Devils have moved swiftly to begin an overhaul of Ruben Amorim’s squad after their worst season since the English giants were relegated 51 years ago.

United finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, meaning they failed to qualify for European competition next season.

The BBC reported United will pay the fee in three instalments over the next two years after Wolves rejected a proposal to split the payment over five years.

Cunha scored 17 goals to help haul Wolves out of a relegation battle as they finished behind United only on goal difference in the Premier League table.

However, the 26-year-old has made no secret of his desire to move on from Molineux.

“I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step,” Cunha told the Guardian in March.

“I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

United are also willing to meet the £30 million buyout clause for Ipswich striker Liam Delap, according to an ESPN report.

The England under-21 international scored 12 Premier League goals last season but is expected to move after Ipswich were relegated back to the Championship.

Delap, though, is also attracting interest from Chelsea.