CSR: Air Peace connects rural Abia women to air travel opportunities

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has empowered women in Umuerim Umukparo in Mbala community of Abia State with six return economy tickets to enable them travel by air to any part of Nigeria.

This is part of the airline’s corporate social responsibility initiatives revolving around environment, social welfare, education, youth and women empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Head of Corporate Communications, Air Peace, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, said: “Air Peace is here today in the Mbala community to empower women, humanise air travel and demonstrate the power of aviation to transform lives. At Air Peace, we believe in the strength, resilience, and potential of women. Our Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief of Administration and Finance are all women, setting a powerful example across the aviation industry. This initiative is not just about flights; it is about unlocking opportunities. Today, a first-time traveler; tomorrow, a pilot or an aviation leader.”

He explained that Air Peace’s commitment extended beyond providing safe and affordable air travel.

According to him, the airline remained dedicated to making flying accessible to everyday Nigerians, women, men and young people alike regardless of their background.

Meanwhile, this gesture was aimed at inspiring more women to experience air travel, encouraging interests in aviation-related careers such as pilots, cabin crew, engineers and airline management.

Before this visit, Air Peace had celebrated the inspiring journey of Miss Gold Ike, the first woman from Umuerim Umukparo to travel by air.